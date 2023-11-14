Firefighters douse 40 minor blazes, no casualty reported

The district of Diwali witnessed a total of 39 reported fire incidents, as confirmed by fire officials. In a respite, all incidents were minor, and no casualties were reported.

A parked catching fire at Ishmeet Chowk, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Comparatively, this year’s reported fire incidents were fewer than last year’s 50. A fleet of more than 40 fire tenders from various stations swiftly responded to the incidents, successfully containing the fires.

In the city alone, 32 fire incidents were reported from factories, shops, residential houses and vacant plots. Specifically, there were eight incidents at factories, six at shops, nine at residential houses and nine at vacant plots. Besides, incidents were reported in Jagraon, Mullanpur and Samrala, totaling 39 incidents across the district.

The fire department’s office disclosed that 100 fire officials were deployed at various fire stations, including Focal Point, Sundar Nagar, Gill Road, Haibowal and the Central Fire station. Besides, temporary fire setups at Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass, Gill Chowk, and Bhai Wala Chowk on Ferozepur road.

Fireman Dinesh from Central Fire station said, “Most fires were quickly extinguished by two fire tenders managed by the fire officers. Thirteen leading firemen were on duty during the day and night of the Diwali festival, with 35 vehicles stationed at various fire stations across the city.”

Satinder, a fire officer in Jagraon, detailed three incidents in Sudhar, Jagraon, and Raikot. The Sudhar incident involved a fire in stubble bundles, the Jagraon incident saw a bunch of woods catching fire after a cracker hit them, and the Raikot incident took place at a tyre shop.

Hardeep Singh, the fire officer at Samrala fire station, meanwhile, reported three incidents in Samrala. Two incidents occurred after crackers burst on the tops of houses, while the third incident involved a fridge catching fire due to a short circuit.

A parked Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car, meanwhile, caught fire on Ishmeet Chowk. Police said the incident occurred around 2 pm on Sunday afternoon when the owners were shopping at a nearby store. Gurshinder Kaur, Model Town police house officer station said, “No casualty was reported from a short circuit in the wiring of the car, which was gutted in the blaze.”

