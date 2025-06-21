Firing at club in Bestech Mall: Mohali police recover illegal weapon used in crime

A day after a firing incident took place at Bestech Mall, Sector 66, police recovered a .32 bore pistol from the accused arrested in the wee hours of Thursday. An FIR was registered under Sections 109, 351(3), 126(2), 190, 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act in the club firing incident at Bestech Mall, Mohali. (Shutterstock)

The cops have procured CCTV footage from the mall, which clearly shows the sequence of events leading to the firing. The footage captures a group of five individuals dragging Akashdeep, dressed in a white shirt, out of the club and physically assaulting him. At around 1.15 am, another man, Siddharth, wearing a blue shirt, stepped in to intervene. One of the assailants, wearing a black T-shirt, drew a pistol and fired at Siddharth, striking him in the lower abdomen. After the bullet was fired, Siddharth collapsed to the ground from the impact. Moments later, with the help of his friends, he managed to stand up and was able to walk a short distance.The shooter and his accomplices fled the scene immediately after the shot was fired. Over 20 people, including several women, were present at the site when the incident occurred.

The complainant, Akashdeep, confirmed that the man in the white shirt was him. When he talked about Siddharth’s condition, he stated, “he is stable now and will get discharged in four to five days.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Bal confirmed the arrests, stating, “The accused have been arrested with the illegal weapon used in the incident. Eight teams were formed under the supervision of Phase 11 SHO, inspector Aman and in charge Harminder Singh. Both accused were rounded up within 24 hours of the incident. The pistol used has been recovered and both are now in police remand. Our team will interrogate them thoroughly.”

An FIR against all accused was registered under Sections 109, 351(3), 126(2), 190, 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

The firing incident had occurred following a brawl that broke out at The Skull Club inside Bestech Mall. Akashdeep, a visitor from Ganganagar, was partying at the club with his friends, including Siddharth. According to the complaint, an argument erupted between Akashdeep’s group and the co-owners of the club after a minor altercation on the dance floor. The situation escalated and moved outside the club, where the fight turned violent.