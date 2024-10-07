Firing at Kapurthala mobile store, bid to extort 5 cr

Unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a mobile shop in Kapurthala on Monday morning, the police said. The incident took place around 9:45 am when two masked men turned up outside the shop and fired 17 shots from multiple weapons. The owner of the shop and workers had a narrow escape. The glass doors of the showroom were damaged in the assault. 17 shots fired, assailants drop a letter in shop demanding money (HT Photo)

The accused dropped a letter in which the gang of Kaushal Chaudhary took responsibility of the attack that was reportedly carried out by his handler Sourav Gandola. The assailants demanded an extortion of ₹5 crore from the shop owner.

The police have started an investigation on the basis of digital and technical evidences collected from the crime scene. Senior police officials, along with forensic teams, reached the crime spot to gather further information.

As per the available CCTV footage from the crime scene, the accused were seen parking their bike in the street before moving towards the shop. The accused managed to run away on the bike towards Makhu in Ferozepur district as the police tracked their movement through CCTV cameras till Makhu town.

Superintendent of police Sarabjit Singh Rai said the investigation is on as the police have received some important leads. “The owner of the shop said he had not received any extortion calls before this incident and had no enmity with anyone,” Rai said.

He added that a case has been registered as the investigation teams have been collecting all possible camera footage of the accused.

Sections 308 (extortion) and 301 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act have been slapped.