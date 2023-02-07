Firing at Ludhiana court complex create panic, chaos; point to lax security

The firing of gunshots at the Ludhiana district court complex on Tuesday highlighted the lax security arrangements, creating commotion among advocates and litigants present there, who ran for their lives in panic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident in little over a year. A bomb blast rocked the Ludhiana district court complex in December 2021 following which security was revamped.

On Tuesday, assailants fired three gunshots and indulged in a violent clash right under the nose of police in the high security zone. Four accused have been arrested.

The incident sent a wave of panic as advocates, litigants near the scene of crime rushed for their lives in a panic. Huge commotion was witnessed as lawyers accused the police of not following security arrangements.

The court complex has a footfall of 15,000 people daily and houses 57 courtrooms. The entire complex has seven metal detectors. However, there are multiple unmanned entrances to the courts through which anyone can enter without any checks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even at places where there are metal detectors, there is no frisking of public by the security personnel. The CCTV cameras at the rear of the court building where the incident occurred were also not working when the incident occurred.

The latest incident occurred at around 11am when the two groups had come to attend a hearing in a case of house trespass and were headed to the court of civil judge Neeraj Goyal.

“There was complete chaos. The incident occurred at the area where we come to have tea during breaks and bask in the sun. There was panic and commotion after gunshots were fired. My chamber is near the lawn at the rear side of the court complex and there was panic all around after the incident. This is a huge security lapse and the shots could have been fired inside the courts also. The boundary wall at the rear is also short and everyone can scale it easily,” advocate Sahil Sharma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman said the law-and-order situation has gone for a complete toss.

“There is just no scare of the police. Eyewitnesses also said that the accused simply walked away after firing gunshots. It is only after an incident like this that the authorities wake up and after sometime, the same laxity prevails again,” he said.

District Bar Association President Chetan Verma said they have already been raising the issue of lackadaisical security at the court complex.

“Today’s incident highlights huge security lapse on part of the police. Such incidents create a sense of scare in lawyers and litigants alike,” he said.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said all the accused will be arrested and he will ensure they get the right punishment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will be reviewing security arrangements at the court complex and ensure such incidents don’t occur. No one will be spared for taking law and order for granted,” he said.