Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline
chandigarh news

Firing at Panchkula cafe: Manager arrested for violating deadline

The man who had opened fire outside the cafe in Panchkula was arrested earlier and is in three-day police remand.
Police arrested the manager of the Panchkula case at the centre of a shooting incident for violating deadline. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Over a week after a Ludhiana resident shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 around 4 am on July 3, police have arrested the cafe’s manager for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am.

The manager, identified as Vijay Sharma, is a resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.

Following the firing incident, police had also registered a case against the cafe manager under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A police team had reached the cafe after the firing incident was reported in the wee hours of July 3 and found the cafe open beyond the permissible time limit, resulting in a quarrel between two groups. Amid the argument, one of the men had opened fire, hitting the leg of one of his accomplices. Both had then fled from the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh.

The man who had opened fire, Mohit Jagota, was arrested on Monday and is in three-day police remand.

