Ludhiana resident fires at man at Panchkula cafe, flees in car
A Ludhiana resident allegedly shot at a man outside Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 in the wee hours of Sunday.
After being shot, the victim, who remains unidentified, fled from the spot, while the accused, Mohit, also drove off in his car.
Before his escape, bouncers at the cafe managed to snatch his pistol and handed it over to the police.
Complaint Naresh Sharma, one of the bouncers at the cafe, said the firing took place around 4 am, while Mohit was walking towards his car.
“He fired at the man, who was shot in the leg. Mohit fired again and I saved myself, while some fellow bouncers managed to restrain him and take possession of his pistol,” Sharma said.
A scuffle ensued and Mohit managed to flee in his car. Sharma also received a few injuries in the melee and was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh from the Panchkula civil hospital.
Sharma said both men frequently visited the cafe together.
On his complaint, Mohit was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Sector-5 police station.
Meanwhile, police also booked the cafe owner under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for running the establishment beyond the permissible deadline of 2 am.
