Firing incident: Man, son held for injuring two in Yamunanagar

A day after two men were severely injured in a firing incident in Yamunanagar, the police have arrested a father-son duo on Monday for allegedly attacking them outside their jewellery shop on Sasoli Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesperson said that the accused were identified as Pawan Verma and his son Rajan Verma, residents of Govind Vihar, who will be presented before a court on Tuesday.

They were arrested after a case was registered at the Farakpur police station on the complaint of the brother of one of the victims Deepak Sharma on Monday accusing Rajan of firing and Pawan of throwing bricks.

In the incident, Ishant Sharma alias Ishu and Nitin received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals, police said.

Investigators said that the accused, Rajan has already registered a case of extortion against Ishu and he was out on bail. Complainant Deepak told the police that his brother Ishu had come with his friend Mandeep to buy medicine from a pharmacist next to Rajan’s jewellery shop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Soon, Rajan and his father arrived and they were opening their shop when an argument started between Rajan and Ishu. Suddenly, Rajan brought a revolver from his shop and started firing at Ishu and Pawan hurled bricks, while he threw stones in self-defence. I managed to escape unhurt, but Ishu received abdominal injuries,” Deepak said in his complaint.

He added that as he was trying to take his brother to hospital with the help of an acquaintance Nitin, who was passing-by, when Rajan came again with his weapon and started firing at them that injured Nitin.