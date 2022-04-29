Firing on STF team: Drugs, bullets seized from accused’s house in Ludhiana
A day after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, 315g heroin, 20g opium, 2 bullets and ₹21,800 were recovered from his house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road on Thursday.
The accused, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala, is on the run. Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was coming from Jain Temple. The STF team signalled him to stop for checking, but he ploughed on and even tried to hit the STF team.
“He hit the STF vehicle in a bid to escape and also opened fire on the team,” he said, adding, “Later, we conducted a raid on the house and recovered 315g heroin, 20g opium, two bullets and ₹21,800 drug money.”
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was lodged against the accused.
“The accused is already facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. He was convicted in one of the cases that had been lodged against him at the Model Town police station. A court in Jammu had declared him a proclaimed offender in a drug peddling case,” said the inspector, adding that it is expected that more recoveries will be made from the accused.
-
Cong, SAD target AAP govt over power cuts in Punjab
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government for power cuts in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at the CM, telling him that he must have realised by now that governance is a real challenge and not a laughter challenge. Mann said in case immediate remedial measures are not taken, the Congress will have to come on streets.
-
Zirkapur | Miscreant steals ₹25 lakh from car using oil leak trick again
A miscreant stole a bag containing ₹25 lakh from the car of a property dealer near the Big Baazar lightpoint in Zirakpur on late Wednesday evening, after tricking the latter into believing that there was an oil leak in the car. The incident took place around 8.30 pm. The victim Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, was heading home with his nephew, Gopal Singla, in an SUV MG Hector.
-
Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 45.6 deg C
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
-
Punjab sees over 20% jump in area under water-guzzling summer maize
Punjab has recorded a more than a 20% increase in area under water-guzzling spring or summer maize that left farm experts worried about the considerable loss of natural resources this season. It's called summer/spring maize as its sowing takes place in February in the potato-sowing belt of Doaba and during peak summers, it is harvested 80-120 days depending upon the use.
-
23 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday while no fatality came to the fore from any of the three jurisdictions. Of these, 11 cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula. People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 12, 14, 18, 27, 46, 63, Behlana, Burail, and Manimajra. In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali, while six surfaced from Dera Bassi.
