Firing outside Shiv Sena leader’s house in Ludhiana: Burglar duo held, cops rule out conspiracy

Two days after shots were fired near the house of Shiv Sena leader in Grewal Colony, Ludhiana police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the accused -- a murder convict and his son.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, while ruling out any conspiracy against Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra, said the accused were burglars. “When the locals chased them, they opened fire,” he added.

Chopra had suspected that the accused had come with an intention to target him.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramanand of Kishore Nagar and his son Sanjiv Kumar. The police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol, 28 bullets and one shell from their possession.

The police chief said that the accused claimed that he, along with his son, were roaming around Grewal Colony to execute a burglary. “In the wee hours of Thursday, locals woke up and chased us. In order to scare them off, I opened fire in the air and fled from the scene,” Ramanand told the police.

“A case under Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Tibba police station on the basis of the complaint of Chopra, who suspected that the accused might have come to harm him. The accused were captured in the CCTV cameras installed on the street,” the police commissioner said.

“The police later tracked down the accused and arrested the father-son duo. Ramanand told us that he had bought the weapon for ₹45,000,” he added.

The police chief said that Ramanand was convicted of murder that took place in 1999 in Machhiwara.

“He had served seven years in jail. Besides, he is facing trial in eight burglary cases. More important information is expected to be extracted from the accused during questioning,” he added.