First batch of 72 Punjab teachers leave for training in Finland

The first batch of 72 teachers left for Finland on Friday for training, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann saying that his government is ushering in an era of education revolution in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with government school teachers who are being sent to Finland for professional training, on Friday. (PTI)

After flagging off the first batch of teachers, Mann said this is an opportunity to explore new pedagogical techniques, best practices, and innovative ways of shaping the future of education in Punjab.

“The state government has been striving to continuously improve the education system, to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, gets access to high-quality learning,” the CM added. Education minister Harjot Bains was also present.

The chief minister said Finland was chosen because it is globally renowned for having one of the most effective education systems. “It is not just about the curriculum but about the methodology, the philosophy of education, and a culture that fosters creativity, innovation, and a lifelong passion for learning,” he said. He said that Finnish education emphasises equality, teacher autonomy, and student-centred learning qualities that the state government aims to imbibe into its education system in Punjab.

Calling teachers the architects of the future, Mann expressed hope that this training will give them exposure to new teaching strategies, classroom management techniques, and holistic approaches that put the child at the centre of learning.

The state government has sent more than 500 teachers to acquire training in Singapore, Finland and IIMs.