First batch of Punjab govt school principals headed for Singapore

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that the first batch of 36 school principals will visit Singapore from February 6 to 10 to sharpen their professional skills.

In a video statement, Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party had, in the run-up to the assembly elections, given a guarantee to people that the education system will be transformed in Punjab. He said since teachers are nation builders who can uplift the level of education, it was guaranteed that their skills will be upgraded by ensuring quality training.

As a part of this guarantee, the first batch of 36 government school principals will be going to Singapore on February 4. “They will be participating in a professional teacher training seminar from February 6 to 10,” he said.

On their return, the principals will share their experience with colleagues and students.

He said the training programme will help in further upscaling the professional ability of teachers to impart quality education.

