Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / First Dharamshala Litfest to kick off on March 25
chandigarh news

First Dharamshala Litfest to kick off on March 25

Eminent littérateurs from across the country and the state will participate in the first edition of the Dharamshala Litfest
The festival will start with a poetic symposium on March 25 from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Sham-e-Ghazal. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 09:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The first Dharamshala Literature Festival will be held on March 25 and 26.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said eminent littérateurs from across the country and the state will participate in the festival, and interact with aspiring writers.

Among those invited are authors Nilesh Kulkarni, Tenzin, Doli Guleria, Sunaini Sharma, Lily Swarn, Vivek Atreya, Yogesh Kochhar, Soumya Sambasivan, Vijay Sharma, Hday Pal Singh, Abhyudita Gautam, Lalit Mohan Sharma, Jupinderjit Singh, Nisha Luthra, Roshan Sharma, Charu Sharma, Gautam Vidhit, Sunila Sharma, Col DS Cheema and Nidhi Sahor.

The festival will start with a poetic symposium on March 25 from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Sham-e-Ghazal.

Jindal said different genres of literature would also be discussed at the festival. On March 26, the attendees will be given tips on creative writing, and college and university students will also attend the fest.

