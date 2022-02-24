Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
First GNAT vintage aircraft lands at IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh

The IAF heritage centre, being set up in Sector 18, Chandigarh, received its received its first exhibit in the form of the Gnat vintage aircraft
The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistani Sabre aircraft, reached the IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) heritage centre is all set to take wings. It will house IAF’s vintage aircrafts and flight simulator.

The centre, being set up in Sector 18 in place of the now-closed government printing press, received its first vintage aircraft. The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot many Pakistani Sabre aircraft, has reached the centre.

On Wednesday, a second review meeting was held between IAF and the UT administration regarding the centre, under the chairmanship of the UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Various facets about installation of vintage aircraft, setting up of the simulator, interactive system, displays were covered in this presentation.

An IAF team, led by group captain PS Lamba from Chandimandir cantonment, had the expert members for setting up this vintage aircraft and vintage simulator from Ambala & Bhuj.

Special care will also be given to protect the heritage value of the building, which now houses the centre.

