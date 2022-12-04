First in 57 years, BSF conducts Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised a ceremonial parade at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on the occasion of its 58th Raising Day.

For the first time in last 57 years, this ceremonial Raising Day Parade was organised in the holy city Amritsar, with traditional fervour and gaiety. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai took salute of the impressive parade as the chief guest.

During the parade, well turned-out contingents of different frontiers of BSF marched past the inspection dais, showcasing the Seema Praharis’ valour, saga and commitment to the nation. The parade comprised a march past of 12-foot contingents including mahila prahari contingent, decorated officers and men, the famed camel contingent and camel band, mounted column, dog squad, communication contingent displaying the technological advances by the force, special appearance by BSF bagpipers (men and women).

On this occasion, Director General, BSF, Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, while summarsing the historical aspects of the force in his address, described the journey of BSF, which after being raised with just 25 battalions has now evolved into the largest border guarding force of the world with 193 battalions and a strength of more than 2.65 lakh men and women deployed in extreme terrain, temperatures and other challenging scenarios. He said deterring the anti-national elements’ attempts, the force has seized more than 500 kg of narcotics at the International border with Pakistan from November 2021 to October 2022. “Similarly, 64 different types of weapons and 864 ammunition were also recovered,” he said. At the Bangladesh border, the BSF has seized 25951 kg of narcotics , 18 weapons and 1596 ammunition rounds last year, he said.

“Many ways are being adopted for the smuggling at the border and the use of drone is the latest one. Our jawans with courage and the use of technology have successfully deterred the attempts of enemy. Our jawans have shot down 17 drones in the last 11 months,” he said, adding that they have also advanced their steps towards latest technology. Meanwhile, the minister felicitated the force personnel with Police Medals for Gallantry to next of kin (NoK) of soldiers and officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and to the serving BSF personnel, and President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to serving and retired personnel for their services. The prestigious ‘General Choudhary Trophy’ was awarded to 66 Battalion BSF for their exceptional performance. He also released the annual ‘Borderman’ magazine of the force.

During his address on the occasion, the minister lauded the parade and the decision to organise the event in Amritsar, Punjab and the significance of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” being commemorated this year.

A thrilling dog show by NTCD BSF trained dogs, battle drills show by Camel mounted praharis, horse contingent, gajraj and chetak drill by CSMT BSF team that involved dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicle, adrenaline packed daredevil motorcycle show by Seema Bhawani women team and Jaanbaaz mens team. Tableaux of Water Wing, Air Wing, CENWOSTO, BIAAT, ICT Dte and TSU were also displayed during the parade. The parade was also witnessed by the senior officers from various security forces, veterans and dignitaries.