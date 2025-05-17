Menu Explore
First online Lado Panchayat to improve sex ratio held in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2025 05:16 AM IST

In a statement, Sunil Jaglan, founder of Lado Panchayat and CEO of Selfie with Daughter Foundation, said that "female foeticide is not just a crime—it is a premeditated murder."

In a move to combat female foeticide, the “Selfie with Daughter Foundation” on Friday held the first online “Lado Panchayat” in collaboration with the women and child development and health departments of Haryana.

A screen grab of the online Lado Panchayat held on Friday. (HT Photo)
A screen grab of the online Lado Panchayat held on Friday. (HT Photo)

The virtual gathering witnessed participation from grassroots stakeholders such as team Lado, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, sarpanches, women and girls from various panchayats, and senior government officials.

In a statement, Sunil Jaglan, founder of Lado Panchayat and CEO of Selfie with Daughter Foundation, said that “female foeticide is not just a crime—it is a premeditated murder.”

He said that the key elements of Operation Lado include preventing misuse of MTP kits, raising awareness through the circulation of videos detailing the procedure and impact of female foeticide, legal education via community loudspeakers, use of Haryana’s control room number 112 for reporting incidents of female foeticide.

The next session of the online Lado Panchayat is scheduled for June 1.

