Fish deaths in Sutlej: PPCB probe rules out industrial pollution

The investigation by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) into fish deaths in the Sutlej river near Harike head works in Ferozepur district in early April has ruled out industrial pollution.

Representational image.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The board had received a video on April 3 showing the dead fish. A team from PPCB, along with scientific staff and the department of fisheries, traced the site around Harike head works near Gatta Badshah/Dineke village the very next day.

Field observations confirmed the presence of dead fish at multiple points downstream, particularly near the fish ladder and within specific gates of the barrage, and no dead fish at the upstream.

In a press release on Friday, the board stated that primary testing results showed normal oxygen and acidity level, suitable for aquatic life. The sample results showed no severe toxicity level, confirming that the fish did not die due to any industrial pollution.

Past history suggested that fish mortality was common during breeding season in April and May, the board said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Water quality analysis across multiple sampling points showed Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels largely ranged between 6.2–7.7 mg/L, suitable for aquatic life, and pH levels also ranged from 6.8 to 7.5, within acceptable limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water quality analysis across multiple sampling points showed Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels largely ranged between 6.2–7.7 mg/L, suitable for aquatic life, and pH levels also ranged from 6.8 to 7.5, within acceptable limits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Analysis of heavy metals, trace elements and pesticides were also found within prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Analysis of heavy metals, trace elements and pesticides were also found within prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fish samples collected by the department of fisheries and analysed by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University also could not trace the exact cause of mortality due to the samples being at the advanced state of decomposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fish samples collected by the department of fisheries and analysed by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University also could not trace the exact cause of mortality due to the samples being at the advanced state of decomposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Further investigation continues to explore any localised or other reasons of the fish deaths,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Further investigation continues to explore any localised or other reasons of the fish deaths,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

sutlej river See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON