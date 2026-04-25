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Fish deaths in Sutlej: PPCB probe rules out industrial pollution

A team from PPCB, along with scientific staff and the department of fisheries, traced the site around Harike head works near Gatta Badshah/Dineke village the very next day.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The investigation by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) into fish deaths in the Sutlej river near Harike head works in Ferozepur district in early April has ruled out industrial pollution.

Representational image.

The board had received a video on April 3 showing the dead fish. A team from PPCB, along with scientific staff and the department of fisheries, traced the site around Harike head works near Gatta Badshah/Dineke village the very next day.

Field observations confirmed the presence of dead fish at multiple points downstream, particularly near the fish ladder and within specific gates of the barrage, and no dead fish at the upstream.

In a press release on Friday, the board stated that primary testing results showed normal oxygen and acidity level, suitable for aquatic life. The sample results showed no severe toxicity level, confirming that the fish did not die due to any industrial pollution.

Past history suggested that fish mortality was common during breeding season in April and May, the board said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fish deaths in Sutlej: PPCB probe rules out industrial pollution
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fish deaths in Sutlej: PPCB probe rules out industrial pollution
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