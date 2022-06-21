Five booked for extorting money from Ludhiana businessman over eight-year period
Police have booked two couples and their accomplice for allegedly extorting money from businessman over at least the last seven years, following the complaint of Jagroop Singh, a fasteners businessman from Janta Nagar area.
The victim said the accused, Harjot Singh, his wife Rupinder Kaur, brother Prabhjot Singh, Prabhjot’s wife Gaganpreet Kaur – all residents of New Shimlapuri and their accomplice Prabhjot Singh Bhui of Guru Angad Dev Nagar, extorted money on multiple occasions, the latest being a threat of a false rape case.
In his complaint, Singh said he had come in contact with the accused in 2009 through a common acquaintance. The accused had, at the time, claimed to have links with high-ranking officials and politicians.
He alleged that, in 2014, the accused came to his office carrying weapons and robbed him of ₹2 lakh. The accused had threatened against lodging a police complaint and they continued blackmailing him for more money.
Further, the victim alleged that a few months ago, the accused, along with their accomplice Prabhjot, threatened to implicate him in a false rape case. He ended up paying another ₹4 lakh, but the threats continued. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police.
An enquiry was marked to the additional deputy commissioner of police-II (ADCP) Balwinder Singh Randhawa in the case.
The ADCP said Bhui had secured a job for a cousin at the victim’s office. The latter two later began a romantic relationship. Bhui and the other accused then hatched the plan to blackmail the victim and extort money from him, making multiple successful attempts in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020 by blackmailing him.
Following the enquiry, a case under sections 384 (extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.
Notably, the complainant had lodged a complaint with Division number 6 police, but no action was taken at the time. He then had requested to get the case to be looked into a different police station.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics