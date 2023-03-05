Five booked for fake land registration in Panipat

A former naib tehsildar (sales) and former kanungo are among five people that have been booked by the Panipat police for fraudulent deed of a 132-metre plot. A former naib tehsildar (sales) and former kanungo are among five people that have been booked by the Panipat police for fake deed of a 132-metre plot. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The case was registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Asha Rani, the then naib tehsildar (sales), Rohtash Dahiya, the then kanungo, Rita Rani, Naresh Kumar and Jeet Singh of Panipat.

As per the FIR, the case was registered on the directions of the Panipat deputy commissioner following a complaint filed to the office of Haryana financial commissioner (revenue). Besides the registration of the FIR, an inquiry into the case has also been initiated by a committee formed by the deputy commissioner.

“Based on the complaint filed at the office of FCR, an FIR has been registered and an inquiry has also been initiated in this case,” said Panipat DC Sushil Sarwan.

Puneet Singh of Panipat alleged in his complaint that after the death of his father in 2011, his family become the owner of the residential plot measuring 132 yards.

But later in 2015, they said the land was fraudulently transferred to Rita Rani who later sold it to Naresh Kumar and Jeet Singh. He alleged that as per the government’s policy, the land cannot be transferred without the required papers and the documents provided by the accused were also found to be fake.

The police said an FIR has been registered and the investigation is on.