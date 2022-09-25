Five booked for smuggling arms, drugs from Pakistan using drones

Five persons have been booked for allegedly smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition from Pakistan with the use of drones, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Thodi, Jora Singh, Balraj Singh and Gurlal Singh of Wan Tara Singh village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, and Bikramjit Singh alias Gora of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

Police said the accused have been in contact with notorious Pakistan-based smugglers for the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The case was registered on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off. As per information, Bhikhiwind station house officer (SHO) Charan Singh along with other police personnel was patrolling in the Pahuwind village when a secret informer approached them.

“The informer told us that the accused have made a gang and have been involved in smuggling of heroin, arms and ammunition from across the border. They have been in contact with their Pakistani counterparts through internet callings. They are also involved in the smuggling of the contrabands further in various districts of the state,” the SHO said. He said all the accused were booked under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the NDPS Act. Sources said the police have also arrested one of the accused with heroin. However, no police official confirmed the arrest.

