Five Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has lodged five separate cases of people losing money to online fraudsters.

Aryan Grewal, a resident of Sector 11, said he received a call from a person identifying himself as Pankaj Kumar Pandey on November 12. On the pretext of sending him some money for his brother’s knee operation, the caller sent him a link.

When Grewal clicked it, money was deducted from his Google Pay account. In three similar transactions, on pretext of returning the amount, the caller duped Grewal of ₹1.09 lakh and blocked his number.

Ruchika of Sector 29 told police that her father was duped of ₹40,000 in a similar manner after a person sought his Google Pay details after posing as their tenant wanting to pay rent.

Meanwhile, Kirandeep, a resident of Sector 21, lost ₹13.31 lakh after being duped by a man she met online on Instagram. He claimed to have sent her a gift, after which Kirandeep received a call from a person identifying himself as a customs officer. She was told to pay customs duty to claim the gift and ended up paying the amount in different instalments by December 3.

Jyoti Rani, a resident of Sector 20, alleged that an unknown person cheated her of ₹16,171 in the online sale of a toy, while Preetika Gill of Sector 35 was allegedly duped of ₹58,827 on pretext of online sale of garments via an Instagram account on December 5.