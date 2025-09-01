Five flats burgled in four hours at Kharar society

In a series of daring daylight burglaries, five flats were targeted at the Kendriya Vihar-1 housing society in Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday afternoon. The incidents, which took place within a four-hour window, have raised concerns about security in the residential complex. The thefts were discovered later in the evening when residents returned home to find their flats ransacked and belongings strewn across the floor. (iStock)

According to residents, the break-ins occurred between 12 pm and 4 pm, a time when most occupants were away at work. The thefts were discovered later in the evening when residents returned home to find their flats ransacked and belongings strewn across the floor. One family was out of the city at the time of the theft.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “We are investigating the case. It appears that the burglar may have known the flats usually remain locked during the day, or it could be the work of a drug addict. We are also questioning the society’s security guards and verifying the CCTV footage.”

Vijay Singh, vice-president of the Kendriya Vihar-1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), stated, “The main locks of five flats were broken. One family reported that ₹1,200 was stolen from a trouser pocket, while another reported the loss of a gold ring. The thief appeared to be a petty offender who targeted cash and small jewellery items, leaving behind electronic gadgets.”

He added that ongoing painting work in the society may have allowed outsiders to slip in unnoticed. “We do have security guards at the gates, but they have now been instructed to remain more vigilant. Though we checked the CCTV cameras, we did not find anything suspicious. The footage has been handed over to the police,” he said.