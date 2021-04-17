Five held for carjacking, kidnapping at gunpoint in Panchkula

The Panchkula police crime branch have arrested five persons, including a driver, for robbery, carjacking and abduction at gunpoint in Raipur Rani.

The accused are Satinder Singh alias Sonu, 25; Ravi Sharma alias Pander, 25; Kamaljeet Singh alias Sucha; Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, 26, (all residents of Dera Bassi); and Yajur Pandey alias Noni, 26, of Ludhiana, who had been living in Zirakpur.

They were produced in a court and sent to three-day police custody on Friday.

The complaint against them was lodged on April 13 at the Raipur Rani police station by Nisha Chaudhary of Zirakpur. She told the police that she worked in Chandigarh and had left for Dehradun along with her son’s friend Rahul and driver Satwinder Singh.

Nisha was in the rear seat, while Rahul was in the front. They were about 6km ahead of Raipur Rani when a Chevrolet car intercepted their Hyundai Creta. The complainant said that three people got down, pulled Sonu and Rahul out and assaulted them.

The accused then got into the Creta and drove the vehicle towards Naraingarh, Nisha alleged, adding that they were armed with pistol and knife with which they threatened to kill her. As per the complainant, one of the accused also slapped her. She alleged that the accused took away her five credit and debit cards besides her gold chain, two mobile phones ₹4 lakh, a diamond pendent, two diamond rings and a watch.

The accused then pushed her out the vehicle in jungle near Raipur Rani and drove away.

An FIR was registered under sections 364, 392, and 394 of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act.