Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Five held for causing public disturbance in old city

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 16, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Police has registered a case vide FIR No. 08/2025 under Section 194 of BNS, after five individuals were found engaged in a fight at Kadi Kadal, Srinagar, causing public disturbance

Police on Saturday arrested five persons for causing public disturbance in old city.

The arrests were made from Kadikadal locality, said the police.
The arrests were made from Kadikadal locality, said the police. (iStock)

Police said the arrests were made from Kadikadal locality.

“Police registered a case vide FIR No. 08/2025 under Section 194 of BNS, after five individuals were found engaged in a fight at Kadi Kadal, Srinagar, causing public disturbance. The arrested individuals have been identified as Moieed Baba son of Shabir Ah Baba resident of Firdous Colony, Eidgah, Farhan Shah son of Shahnawaz Ah Shah resident of Gojwara, Junaid Shahnawaz son of Shahnawaz resident of Gojwara, Moien Manzoor Kak son of Manzoor Ah Kak resident of Kak Mohalla and Shahid Mukhtar son of Mukhtar Ah Bhat resident of Shampora. Further investigation into the incident is going on,” police spokesman said.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
