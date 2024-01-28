Five persons were arrested for duping several people in the name of providing jobs in the police department, officials said. The accused had staged a drama by firing at their Mahindra Thar SUV to mislead the police and had then gone missing. Five held for duping people on pretext of giving jobs in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The police said the preliminary enquiry had revealed that the accused had collected money from 15-20 persons in the name of providing jobs in the sports wing of Punjab Police. A .32 bore revolver used by the miscreants to fire at the SUV and three police uniforms had been recovered, superintendent of police (SP) Sarabjit Dahiya said.

Dahiya revealed that a bullet-ridden black Thar was found abandoned near Ballagan village in Dasuya on January 26 and its owner Rajiv Kumar alias Chhotu Pehlwan was missing mysteriously.

When the matter was investigated it came to light that Rajiv had opened an ‘akhara’ (ring) in Jaanglan village where youngsters from Haryana used to learn wrestling, the SP added.

“Rajiv used to adorn police uniform whereas he was not employed with the police. He had enticed the so-called trainees with the offer of a job in the sports wing of Punjab Police. He had called the youth to PAP, Jalandhar, on Republic Day with the promise that they would get appointment letters but he did not turn up at the event In order to hoodwink them, Rajiv orchestrated a drama of shooting his SUV and then abandoned it near Ballagan village. Instead, Rajiv staged a drama that his SUV had been fired upon and went missing”, the SP revealed.

Some of the persons duped approached the Dasuya police after which the investigation was started, the SP added.

He said Rajiv and his four accomplices Ajay Banwala of Kaithal in Haryana, Harjinder Singh alias Honey of Khairabad village, Jarnail Singh alias Kaila of Khun-Khun Sarki village and Sanjeev Kumar of Raili village have been arrested.