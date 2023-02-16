Five held for helping candidates of TGT recruitment exam in Panipat

: With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in helping candidates appearing for the TGT 2023 online exam for jobs at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to cheat by getting remote access of the test from a private hotel.

KVS conducted the test from February 12 to 14.

The accused were arrested from a room of a private hotel in Samalkha town of the district. The accused have been identified as Manbeer Singh of Amritsar, Kapil Kumar of Khanda Kheri village of Hisar, Harikesh of Hansi, Anand Kumar of Siwani of Bhiwani district and Pradeep Kumar of Chulli Kalan village of Hisar district.

They have been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that as per the initial investigation, the accused used to take around ₹12 lakh from one candidate to help them solve the online exam.

He said that Manbeer works in a computer lab and another accused Kapil used to arrange a person who could solve the exam for candidates.

He said Kapil is posted as a clerk in the Indian Railways and he is posted at Jind. He was ealier arrested for helping a candidate in the recruitment exam of physical training instructor in Hisar in 2020 and he was released on bail in 2021.

The SP said that the accused have been produced in the court and were sent to three days police remand.

On Tuesday, when the exam was going on, the CIA got the information that the accused were active and they were helping the aspirants to solve the exam by taking money from them.

The SP said that the accused had hired a room in the hotel following which the police team conducted the raid at the hotel and found that four people were working on several laptops. During interrogation, the police team found that they had the remote access of the online exam for the recruitment of KVS TGT.

He said that the accused also told the police that they have already solved four papers of the morning shift on the same day. The police have also recovered 17 laptops, 6 mobile phones and a car from their possession.

On being asked the modus operandi they had adopted to get the remote access of the online exam and how many candidates were in their contacts, the SP said that this is the part of investigation as their laptops and the mobile phones will be sent to the lab for examination.

