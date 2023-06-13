Five illegal shops demolished in Panchkula’s Barwala

A team from the district town planner (DTP) office demolished five illegal under-construction DPC (Damp Proof Course) in Barwala under the supervision of a heavy police force on Monday.

DTP Jaideep said notices were served to these shop owners to demolish these illegal constructions, but they failed, so the demolition drive was carried out.

He said if any colony was constructed without permission from the director, town and country planning department, Haryana, the DTP office will take action and FIR will also be registered. He urged residents not to purchase shops or houses without CLU/licence so that their money was not wasted.

He said recently the state government had extended the date of relaxation for regularisation of colonies till July 14, 2023, and the development charges had been reduced. He said the minimum area for colony was now two acres.

Under the policy, colonisers, property dealers and RWAs should deposit the documents in DTP office for regularisation.

Under-construction buildings bulldozed in Balongi

Mohali Residents of Balongi village have accused the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) of unfair and selective demolition in a drive carried out on Monday. Under-construction buildings were bulldozed during the drive.

Prabhjot Singh, whose house was demolished during the drive, accused GMADA officials for unnecessarily harassing him. He said, “I am constructing a house after demolishing the old one but for the last six months GMADA is harassing us.”

Bhadur Singh, sarpanch of the village, said, “The residents are being harassed by the demolition drives. No notices were served and the team turned up and demolished under construction houses. The officials even failed to show us the complaint on which the drive was carried out.”

Meanwhile, the GMADA officials maintained that they had received complaints of unauthorised construction and only those were demolished.