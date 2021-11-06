Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five killed in Kurukshetra road mishap
chandigarh news

Five killed in Kurukshetra road mishap

Five people were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Ismailabad-Shahbad road near Nalvi village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Friday
The wreckage of the car that met rammed into a tree near Nalvi village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Five people were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Ismailabad-Shahbad road near Nalvi village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Friday.

The police officials said the accident took place at around 1.30am on Friday when the driver of the Maruti-800 car lost control and rammed into a tree.

Later, after police rushed to the spot, the bodies were taken out with the help of a crane.

Shahbad police station in-charge Prem Singh said the deceased were aged between 20 to 25 years. They were identified as Ankit and his cousin Brijpal, residents of Basantpur village, Gurmeet Singh, of Jainpur village, Goldy, of Gauripur village, and Vishal Kumar, of Nalvi village. All of them hailed from Kurukshetra.

According to the SHO, the bodies have been handed over to their families after conducting postmortem at Kurukshetra’s LNJP Hospital.

Investigation officer Ramesh Kumar said in the preliminary investigation, it was found that they were going to Shahabad and the car hit a tree on the roadside.

