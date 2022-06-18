Five land in Haryana vigilance net for taking bribes

The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has caught five persons, including a junior engineer, two cops, and a tube well helper, red-handed in the past 24 hours while accepting bribe in separate incidents in Kurukshetra and Faridabad districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A VB spokesperson said a sub-inspector, Jaikaran, who was posted as Kurukshetra’s Sector-7 police post in-charge and an ASI, Kiran, of woman police station, Kurukshetra, were arrested while accepting ₹60,000 as bribe.

The VB caught junior engineer Kapil Bhardwaj of Faridabad municipal corporation, along with Yogesh Kumar, a tube well helper, red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh bribe on the complaint of Sudhir Vasdev. The accused tube well helper had demanded ₹3 lakh on behalf of the junior engineer for not demolishing the building being constructed by the complainant.

The VB has also arrested Ankur Soni, a private person, while accepting ₹2,000 bribe in lieu of making a correction in the complainant’s ration card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cases have been registered against the accused at respective police stations of the bureau and further investigations are underway.

The VB spokesperson said as a part of the ongoing drive against corruption, 66 government officials, including several high-ranking officers, have been caught red-handed by the bureau while taking bribes ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh so far this year.