Five land in Haryana vigilance net for taking bribes

A VB spokesperson said a sub-inspector, Jaikaran, who was posted as Kurukshetra’s Sector-7 police post in-charge and an ASI, Kiran, of woman police station, Kurukshetra, were arrested while accepting ₹60,000 as bribe
Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has caught five persons, including a junior engineer, two cops, and a tube well helper, red-handed in the past 24 hours while accepting bribe in separate incidents in Kurukshetra and Faridabad districts.

A VB spokesperson said a sub-inspector, Jaikaran, who was posted as Kurukshetra’s Sector-7 police post in-charge and an ASI, Kiran, of woman police station, Kurukshetra, were arrested while accepting 60,000 as bribe.

The VB caught junior engineer Kapil Bhardwaj of Faridabad municipal corporation, along with Yogesh Kumar, a tube well helper, red-handed while accepting 1 lakh bribe on the complaint of Sudhir Vasdev. The accused tube well helper had demanded 3 lakh on behalf of the junior engineer for not demolishing the building being constructed by the complainant.

The VB has also arrested Ankur Soni, a private person, while accepting 2,000 bribe in lieu of making a correction in the complainant’s ration card.

Cases have been registered against the accused at respective police stations of the bureau and further investigations are underway.

The VB spokesperson said as a part of the ongoing drive against corruption, 66 government officials, including several high-ranking officers, have been caught red-handed by the bureau while taking bribes ranging from 50,000 to 5 lakh so far this year.

