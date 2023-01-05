Five members of Goldy Brar-Bishnoi gang held in Ambala

: The local police have arrested five men, including two sharpshooters, affiliated to Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had allegedly taken ₹10 lakh ransom to kill a local, Ambala additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pooja Dabla said on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Harpreet Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Chander Mohan, all from Yamunanagar district, and Mahinder alias DK from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Ramesh from Barmer in Rajasthan.

A police spokesperson said that Harpreet and Gurjeet were sent to four days of remand on Thursday, and Chander Mohan to jail. They are accused of providing arms and other logistics to sharpshooters Mahinder and Ramesh.

The shooters were arrested on January 2 and are currently lodged in central jail after staying in remand for three days, the spokesperson added.

The arrests came following a case registered on December 20 at Naggal police station against Sourabh Pal, his parents Mam Chand and Pramajeet Kaur, and Chander Mohan on the complaint of Kuldeep, alleging threat to life.

Pal resides in the United States, while his parents who live in Yamunanagar, are all relatives of Kuldeep’s in-laws.

Kuldeep had claimed that on December 12, Pal and his parents called him and said that they had paid a ransom to Mohan and his assailants to kill him.

“Same night, at least seven cops from CIA staff and Punjab police barged into my house and warned me about a threat to my life. I informed my brother-in-law, who in turn spoke to Pal. We came to know that the ransom was paid six months back and I’ve been on target since then. He told that I had escaped twice from them, but didn’t clear the reason to kill me,” the FIR copy read.

The ASP said that after the case, a probe was marked to CIA-1 that arrested Mahinder alias DK and Ramesh, who have affiliation to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and have two cases each of Arms Act lodged against them in Punjab already.

“During their remand, it was revealed that they couldn’t execute the murder due to problems in identification. They told about the role of three other men for doing recce and arranging arms for them. During their remand, we will reach out for the source of weapons. We have recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, Swift SUV and a bike used for recce, from their possession,” she added.

Sources said that due to an enmity over some past family issues with Kuldeep, Pal planned a revenge for which the conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and shooters were arranged.

