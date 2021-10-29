Five more judges to take oath in Panjab & Haryana high court today

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of five lawyers as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. They will take the oath of office on Friday.

The five lawyers are senior advocate Vikas Suri; additional advocate general, Haryana, Sandeep Moudgil; Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj); senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain and senior advocate, Jasjit Singh Bedi. With this, the number of judges will reach 50 in the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The names of four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020.