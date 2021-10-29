Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five more judges to take oath in Panjab & Haryana high court today
chandigarh news

Five more judges to take oath in Panjab & Haryana high court today

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of five lawyers as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. They will take the oath of office on Friday.
The five judges of the Panjab and Haryana high court will take oath on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of five lawyers as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. They will take the oath of office on Friday.

The five lawyers are senior advocate Vikas Suri; additional advocate general, Haryana, Sandeep Moudgil; Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj); senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain and senior advocate, Jasjit Singh Bedi. With this, the number of judges will reach 50 in the high court.

The names of four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP