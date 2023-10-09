Five of family charred to death in Jalandhar after compressor blast

Five members of a family, including three children, were charred to death in a fire that was triggered by a refrigerator compressor blast in a house in Anand Nagar locality here, police said on Sunday.

A crowd and police personnel gathered outside the house in Jalandhar where an explosion took place due to compressor blast. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Yashpal Ghai, 70, Ruchi Ghai, 40, Mansha, 14, Diya, 12, and Akshay, 10.

The incident happened around 11 pm. “It appears that short-circuit in the compressor caused the explosion. Soon, the entire house was engulfed in flames,” said deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh.

A team of forensic experts have been rushed to the spot to collect samples in order to ascertain the exact cause of blast, he added.

According to the police, the deceased were asleep when the blast occurred. “They were caught unawares and could not escape as fire spread rapidly,” said a police official. Ashok Sareen, senior BJP leader, said Yaspal Ghai was a party member. “His son, Inderpal Singh, has suffered multiple burn injuries and is battling for life at a local hospital,” added Sareen.

