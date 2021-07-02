Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five of family killed in Gurdaspur road mishap
chandigarh news

Five of family killed in Gurdaspur road mishap

Five members of a family, including a 3-year-old girl and three women, died when a speeding tipper collided with a car near Khokhar village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday evening
By HT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The victims’ bodies at a hospital in Gurdaspur district on Thursday.

Five members of a family, including a 3-year-old girl and three women, died when a speeding tipper collided with a car near Khokhar village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday evening.

The accident took place after the tipper driver lost control over the vehicle, police said. The car was damaged so badly that the passersby had to struggle for around one-and-a-half hours to pull out the bodies from the wreckage.

One of the deceased was identified as Vikram Masih, who was driving the car.

The tipper driver fled from the spot.

Jatinder Singh, sarpanch of a nearby village, said, “The loaded tipper was coming from the Kalanaur side. Four of the car occupants died on the spot, while the three-old-old was taken to the civil hospital where she succumbed to injuries”.

The police also reached the spot. “The victims belonged to the Kalanaur area. The tipper has been impounded and the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. The statements of the deceased’s family are being recorded for filing an FIR,” said Sadar police station in-charge Jatinderpal Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP