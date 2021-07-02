Five of family killed in Gurdaspur road mishap

Five members of a family, including a 3-year-old girl and three women, died when a speeding tipper collided with a car near Khokhar village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday evening.

The accident took place after the tipper driver lost control over the vehicle, police said. The car was damaged so badly that the passersby had to struggle for around one-and-a-half hours to pull out the bodies from the wreckage.

One of the deceased was identified as Vikram Masih, who was driving the car.

The tipper driver fled from the spot.

Jatinder Singh, sarpanch of a nearby village, said, “The loaded tipper was coming from the Kalanaur side. Four of the car occupants died on the spot, while the three-old-old was taken to the civil hospital where she succumbed to injuries”.

The police also reached the spot. “The victims belonged to the Kalanaur area. The tipper has been impounded and the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. The statements of the deceased’s family are being recorded for filing an FIR,” said Sadar police station in-charge Jatinderpal Singh.