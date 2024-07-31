 Five test positive for scrub typhus in Himachal - Hindustan Times
Five test positive for scrub typhus in Himachal

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Jul 31, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Assistant professor of medicine department of the IGMC Ushendra Sharma said that cases of scrub typhus increase in the rainy season. “If the patient has trouble breathing and is suffering from kidney disease, then attention is needed,” Sharma added.

At least five cases of scrub typhus were reported at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital. After investigation, five patients from different parts of the state were reported positive, senior medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Rahul Rao said, adding that patients infected with scrub typhus were showing signs of improvement.

Assistant professor of medicine department of the IGMC Ushendra Sharma said that cases of scrub typhus increase in the rainy season. “If the patient has trouble breathing and is suffering from kidney disease, then attention is needed. This can make the problem more serious. Apart from this, the patient should not ignore symptoms like stomachache, and lack of appetite and come to the hospital for treatment on time,” Sharma added.

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Most cases of scrub typhus occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia. Anyone living in or travelling to areas where scrub typhus is found can get infected.

Preventive measures

Preventive measures include maintaining personal hygiene, ensuring cleanliness in the home and surroundings, preventing the growth of grass and weeds near residences, and employing insecticides to ward off disease-carrying vectors.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Five test positive for scrub typhus in Himachal
Story Saved
