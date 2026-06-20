Five-day International Gita Mahotsav begins in Japan

The International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) 2026 began in Tokyo on Friday with the presentation of copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to the members of Japan’s Parliament, leading political figures, scholars, and supporters of India-Japan friendship. A symposium was organised on the occasion in which discussions were held on the global relevance of the Gita and ways to further strengthen India-Japan friendship. (HT Photo)

The five-day-long festival, which will conclude on June 23, has emerged as an effective instrument of India’s cultural and spiritual diplomacy, the Haryana government said. It pointed out that by promoting world peace, harmony, moral values, and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the event plays a vital role in uniting humanity as one global family.

During the festival’s inauguration on Friday, a copy of the Gita was presented to Yasutoshi Nishimura, a senior leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Copies were also gifted to Yoshio Mochizuki, who played a key role in establishing the Gita in Japan’s House of Councillors (Upper House).

On this occasion, Swami Gyananand spoke on the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. Among those present on the occasion were senior Haryana IAS officer Amit Kumar Agrawal; and representatives of the Indian community in Japan.

A symposium was organised on the occasion in which discussions were held on the global relevance of the Gita and ways to further strengthen India-Japan friendship.

Responding to a question from Japanese parliamentarian Yoshio Mochizuki regarding ways to cope with growing workload and stress in modern life, Swami Gyananand explained the spiritual and practical significance of three important verses from the Bhagavad Gita. He emphasised that the Gita’s message of selfless action, equanimity, and self-restraint remains as relevant today as it was thousands of years ago.

Swami Gyananand said that cultural, economic and spiritual relations between India and Japan are continuously reaching new heights. He expressed confidence that the message of the Gita would further strengthen the bridge of spiritual and human values connecting the two nations.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, who is also member secretary of the Kurukshetra development board, said that the International Gita Mahotsav has become a global symbol of India’s cultural identity.

He also noted that Japan is an important investment partner of Haryana and the state government is actively encouraging Japanese investments in manufacturing, automobiles, technology, logistics, innovation and advanced industries. “As a result, economic and industrial cooperation between the two sides continues to strengthen,” he added.