Five-day salary delay leaves Panjab University employees anxious

A delay in the release of salaries for thousands of Panjab University (PU) teaching and non-teaching staff has left the faculty members dismayed.

Salaries are usually credited in the Panjab University employees’ bank accounts on the first day of the month. (HT File)

Five days into the month, the varsity teachers and non-teaching staffers are yet to receive the salaries of February (paid in March) so far.

The university authorities, however, maintained that the delay in salaries is due to some technical issue in the PFMS portal and the salaries will be released shortly as the technical issue has been resolved.

The salaries of the university employees are usually credited in their bank accounts on the first day of the month, but they are still awaiting the payment for February.

Speaking of the same, a university professor, who did not wish to be named, said, “In my two decades of service at PU, the salary has never been delayed. Our young colleagues are most affected as they have to pay EMIs, school fees and other expenses. It has caused a lot of anxiety. If there are technical issues a note from administration is least one could expect.”

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Supinder Kaur, meanwhile, said they have already taken up the issue with the concerned University officials, adding, “We are told that the delay in the release of the salaries is due to some technical issue at the part of UGC and ministry of finance. But we are constantly in touch with the university authorities to get the issue resolved soon, so that the hundreds of teachers get their salaries without further delay.”

Addressing the issue, PU finance and development office (FDO) Vikram Nayyar said the university has already processed the salary for the month of February 2023 to be released on March 1, 2023.

“There is some technical issue with the PFMS portal, due to which the credit of salary to the bank accounts of employees got delayed. The technical issue of the PFMS portal is resolved. The salary stands uploaded on PFMS portal and the same will be credited to the accounts of the employees by tonight or by tomorrow.” he elaborated.

