Missing 5-year-old migrant girl found dead in Khanna village

A five-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family, who had been missing for the last two days, was found dead in a corn field at Mandiala Kalan village of Khanna on Saturday morning. It is suspected that she was murdered after being raped.

Police have sealed the entire village and are looking for suspects. (iStcok)

Her father said he has been searching for his daughter for the last two days. When he along with others searched the corn field on Saturday, he found the body of his daughter lying there.

The girl had injuries on her head, shoulder and neck, as per the initial medical examination. Police are awaiting the result of medical reports for confirmation regarding any sexual assault.

Working as a farm labourer, the victim’s father said he had last seen his daughter around two days ago when she had gone to purchase something from a nearby shop. He said that he is not suspecting anyone as he has no idea about what happened to his daughter.

“My child has gone. Now, what can I tell the police,” he said.

The girl’s family had started living in the village a few months ago. Police have sealed the entire village and are looking for suspects. Teams of the forensic department and senior police officials of Khanna also conducted an investigation on the spot.

Superintendent of police (investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain said, “We received the information that a minor girl belonging to a labourer’s family had gone missing. She was found dead in the village on Saturday morning.”

She said, “The exact time and the cause of the death will be revealed in the autopsy report. An investigation is being conducted from all important angles.”

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping and abducting in order to murder) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) at the Khanna Sadar police station.

