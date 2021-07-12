Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flash floods due to heavy rainfall sweep away cars in Himachal Pradesh
Flash floods due to heavy rainfall sweep away cars in Himachal Pradesh

IMD has issued an orange weather alert of heavy to very heavy rains for today and tomorrow, and yellow alert for July 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Amid massive tourists’ rush to the northern hill state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods in the state due to heavy rainfall have caused normal life to come to a standstill. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, several cars were seen being washed away with rainwater gushing through Bhagsu Nag village in McLeod Ganj near Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, the national highway on Monday morning was blocked near Jhakri in Shimla’s Rampur area in Himachal Pradesh after a spell of incessant rainfall. The process of clearing the road had commenced, and officials are already en route to the site, ANI reported.

In another video shared by the news agency, Manjhi River in Himachal Pradesh was also seen to be flowing with enormous rush due to heavy rainfall. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange weather alert of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills for today and tomorrow, and yellow weather alert for July 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said that landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall or heavy spell of rain, and general public and tourists must not venture near the river banks as the water level may rise.

This comes after as many as 28 people were killed in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh due to lightning after heavy rainfall on Sunday. Thirteen animals have also been reported to have died, including 10 goats and a cow. Of the 28 fatalities, 18 were reported in Rajasthan. Besides, 21 people, including six children, were also injured in various villages of the state due to lightning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for families of those killed due to the lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He also announced 50,000 financial assistance to the kin of those who were injured.

himachal pradesh flash flood

