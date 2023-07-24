Flash floods in Kupwara damage agricultural fields, orchards

Intermittent moderate to intense rainfall continued across the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, causing flash floods in parts of northern district of Kupwara.

Officials said the flash floods damaged vegetable fields, orchards and roads in some parts of the region. A cloud burst in the Keran sector also affected the standing crops.

District administration, irrigation and flood control and agriculture department teams reviewed the situation.

Kupwara chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh said, “The teams are taking stock of the situation. There have been incidents of winds causing damage to standing crops like maize in a few areas. Similarly, the nullahs have overflowed at certain areas, damaging the accompanying fields and vegetables coupled with soil erosion. Overall, the damage is not major.”

He said a cloudburst may have affected 5 to 10 % of crops in Keran.

Meanwhile, independent weather spotter Faizan Arif took to social media with a forecast, saying the flash floods that hit upper reaches of Kupwara in the morning impacted several villages including Trumnaar, Batpora in Hyhama and nearby areas. “Additionally, a number of vehicles were also submerged in the sudden floodwaters,” he added.

More showers likely: MeT

The meteorological (MeT) department, meanwhile, predicted more rainfall for the next three days.

“From July 24 to 27, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected during daytime with a possibility of light to moderate thundershowers especially during late night/early mornings,” MeT local centre’s deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Ahmad said the risk of flash floods, mudslides, and landslides has increased due to continuous rain for the past two days, adding, “People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers and other vulnerable spots.”

In view of the forecast, Kupwara deputy commissioner (DC) Ayushi Sudan urged people to avoid going near water bodies and avalanche-prone areas.

“In view of prediction by the meteorological department for rain showers up till July 25, the district locals and the ones residing in Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi, along with those living on the periphery of different nallahs/rivers are prone to floods. The sloppy areas of the district are advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till the improvement of weather,” the DC said in a communication.

