Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fleecing complaints: Three private hospitals refund 21 lakh in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Fleecing complaints: Three private hospitals refund 21 lakh in Panchkula

The cheques were handed over by representatives of Paras Hospital, Alchemist Hospital and Wings Hospital to Covid-19 patients and their family members
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The three private hospitals have been directed to conduct a self audit of bills and inform patients or their family members about the refund admissible to them, if any, through phone or email. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)

Three private hospitals in Panchkula that accepted the allegations of overcharging Covid patients have refunded 21 lakh to the complainants in the presence of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

The cheques were handed over by representatives of Paras Hospital, Alchemist Hospital and Wings Hospital to Covid patients and their family members on Tuesday.

Singh said that now, the entire due amount has been settled. While Paras Hospital refunded 12,91,092 for 13 patients, Alchemist Hospital and Wings Hospital refunded 6,39,347 and 1,77,654 to five and three patients, respectively.

The families had met Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and complained of inflated bills. Taking cognisance of the complaints, Gupta had directed the district administration to constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry. It was headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mohd Imran Raza.

Singh said that initially, notices were served to the hospitals and their reply was sought. Then, they were given a personal hearing, where they accepted to overcharging in certain cases. The DC said that he had directed all such private hospitals to refund the excess amount charged by them to the complainants at the earliest.

Hospitals told to self audit

However, Singh said that much more needs to be done in this direction. He also directed the three private hospitals to conduct a self-audit of bills and inform patients or their family members about the refund admissible to them, if any, through phone or email.

“I have issued a notice, in which they have been directed to complete self-audit of bills between April 1 and May 15 by July 31. A review meeting will be held after 30 days,” he said.

He said that anyone with complaints of overcharging can report it to the ADC’s office on panchkulaadc@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP