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Fleet boost: Punjab govt to roll out 1,265 new buses, says Cheema

Punjab transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 250 buses were recently added to the fleet under the Kilometre (KM) Scheme

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government is set to add a massive fleet of 659 buses to the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and 606 buses to PUNBUS to significantly improve connectivity across Punjab.

Punjab transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the new buses will significantly improve connectivity across the state. (HT)

State transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 250 buses were recently added to the fleet under the Kilometre (KM) Scheme. He said, “This initiative was exclusively extended to residents of Punjab to generate maximum employment opportunities within the state. Under this scheme, private individuals owning these buses were given the freedom to have their vehicles fabricated according to their own preferences, provided they strictly complied with all government standards and safety norms.”

Cheema added, “To achieve the complete target of 659 buses for PRTC, a tender process is underway to procure an additional 309 standard buses alongside 100 midibuses, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to the regional transport infrastructure.”

Providing a breakdown of the 606 buses designated for PUNBUS, the minister outlined a systematic procurement plan designed to optimise operations.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fleet boost: Punjab govt to roll out 1,265 new buses, says Cheema
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fleet boost: Punjab govt to roll out 1,265 new buses, says Cheema
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