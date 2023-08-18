Punjab floods: 112 villages still affected, more than 5,000 evacuated

Flooding due to release of excess water from Bhakra Dam into the Beas and Sutlej rivers, continued to wreak havoc in the Majha region on Thursday.

A rescue team on job to evacuate people from a marooned house in Gurdaspur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In Gurdaspur, as many as 70 villages located near Beas river have been affected by the flood with around 5,000 people evacuated to safer locations on Thursday.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggrawal said, “The quantity of water released from the Pong Dam has decreased. As a result, water level is going down in Beas river gradually. Presently, 80,000 cusec water is flowing in the river. The dip in the water level may bring respite to the affected areas.”

Work is also underway to plug the breach in Dhusi Bandh at Jagatpur Tanda village.

Several villages were affected in Baba Bakala sub-division along Beas river, where people and cattle have been rescued by the administration, said Baba Bakala sub-divisional magistrate Alka Kalia.

2.5 lakh cusecs released into Harike headworks

The quantity of water received by Harike headworks, the confluence of Beas and Sutlej river, from upstream surged to 2.5 lakh cusecs by Thursday evening, worsening the situation in areas falling in the upstream and downstream. Residents of villages in Hathar area, which falls in the downstream, were particularly on the edge in wake of the situation,

The residents kept a vigil throughout the night, especially on the

condition of dhusi bandh here. A breach in the bandh may lead to massive devastation in several villages.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a breach was found near Basti Lal Singh Wala village, following which the administration swung into action and plugged the breach using sand bags.

In over a dozen villages in Mand area, including Bhail, Munda Pind, Gujjarpur, Gharka, Karmuwal, Dhun Dhaewala and Chamba Kalan, the fresh floods have caused widespread destruction of paddy crops. Residents have also reported flood water entering into their homes. Many had to leave their homes in boats to reach safer places.

Army, NDRF rescue nearly 300 in Kapurthala

Kapurthala The Army and NDRF teams on Thursday rescued nearly 300 people from marooned villages in Kapurthala.

Deputy commissioner Capt Karnail Singh said the water level in Mand areas is at its maximum but the situation will be normal in the coming 24 hours.

“The situation is completely under control as six teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, Punjab Police and Civil officials are spearheading rescue operations,” he said.

He added that nearly 280 people had been rescued from the Mand areas so far while around 20-25 persons were reluctant to leave their houses.

“We are continuously appealing to the people, who are staying on at houses, to cooperate with the teams and come at safer places to avoid any untoward incident. We are also repeatedly assuring them compensation against any damage to the homes or crops,” he said.

He said currently around 70 persons were staying in a relief camp in Talwandi Kuka village’s gurdwara and school while the others have left for their relatives’ homes.

He said livestock are also being moved to safer places.

20 villages inundated in Ferozepur

Ferozepur In Ferozepur, at least 20 villages, including Nihala Lavera, Nihala Khilcha, Bandala, Basti Ram Lal and Kaluwala were submerged.

All occupants of these villages were evacuated and at least 12 government schools were closed in wake of the situation.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman along with SSP Deepak Hilori visited various flood-hit areas to assess the situation.

The DC also issued orders for closure of government primary schools in Khundar Gatti, Kalu Wala, Dheera Ghara, Nihala Levera, Bandaala, Kale De Hithaar, Nio Rana Panj Graanee, Chandi Wala, Arazee Sabhraan, and Ale Wala from August 18 to 26.

The district magistrate has also ordered a holiday from August 19 to government senior secondary school Dheera Ghara, government middle school Ale Wala, and government high school Khundar Gatti.

People in the border villages of Fazilka have been shifted to 17 relief centres as a precautionary measure.

