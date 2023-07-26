Flood-relief funds not utilised in Himachal: Ex-CM Jairam Thakur

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur visited Delhi to meet Central leaders to extend his gratitude to Union defense minister Rajnath Singh and the minister for road transport, highways and shipping for their unwavering support to Himachal Pradesh during the recent calamity.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jairam Thakur calls on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

However, Thakur also voiced concern about the state government’s response to the disaster. He said there was a discrepancy in the utilisation of funds allocated by the Centre, where the relief amount of ₹364 crore meant for the flood-affected areas had not been appropriately credited by the state government.

During his meeting with Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday, Thakur highlighted the extensive damage caused by the disaster in the state. He urged Gadkari to visit Himachal and assess the situation firsthand, which Gadkari accepted and promised to provide all necessary assistance to the state. Notably, the flood disaster inflicted significant harm on the state’s road infrastructure, necessitating urgent attention.

Thakur paid a courtesy call to Rajnath Singh, where he expressed sincere appreciation for the relentless rescue and relief operations conducted by the army during the calamity. The prompt actions of the army helicopters saved numerous lives of those trapped in the flood-hit areas.

“In times of disaster, political affiliations should be set aside in favour of collaborative efforts for relief and rehabilitation,” he said.

