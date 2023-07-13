6 BSF outposts, 50 villages submerged in Ferozepur

Six border outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in the Hussainiwala sector were flooded while thousands of acres of farmland in over 50 villages submerged due to the discharge of a heavy volume of water into the Satluj from Harike headworks, in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Army personnel rescue residents from a flood-affected area following monsoon rains, in Lohian area of Jalandhar district on Wednesday. (PTI)

A breach in a temporary embankment on the Pakistan side, specifically at Kalanjhar village across the border, resulted in the submergence of a large area of farmland in various villages near Hussainiwala on Wednesday morning, while the condition of an embankment at local border Tendiwala is quite critical.

The release of 2,13,203 cusecs of water from the Harikee headworks last evening continued to impact approximately 50 villages in Ferozepur, leading to the submergence of thousands of acres of agricultural land under paddy and vegetable crops.

Various border outposts, including Basti Ram Lal, Shamse Ke, Dona Telu Mal, Sat Pal, and Kasso Ke, experienced flooding, while around 50 metres of border fencing suffered severe damage due to rising water levels.

The local civil and police administration, in coordination with the BSF and army teams, remained active in managing the situation. They used 10 boats to evacuate around 500 people from villages such as Kalu Wala, Tindi Wala, Nihala Wala, Nihala Labera, Rukne Wala, Nihala Lavera, Bandala, Kale Ke, Jalo Ke, Dheera Kara, Talli Gram, and others situated along the Satluj, and relocating them to safer places and relief centres.

The authorities focused on strengthening weak embankments along the Sutlej and ensured the safe rescue of affected individuals. They identified flooded houses and used boats to recue stranded persons.

“No human or cattle losses have been reported so far,” said Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman.

In Fazilka, the danger of floods loomed following the release of 1,99,872 cusecs of water from the Hussainiwala headworks on Wednesday evening. Fazilka DC Senu Duggal urged people to exercise caution, follow the administration’s advice, and evacuate low-lying areas along the Satluj.

