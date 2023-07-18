Floods: With 3 more deaths, toll mounts to 35 in Punjab

Chandigarh : With three more flood-related deaths in Punjab on Monday, the death toll has reached 25, said a government spokesperson.

So far, 15 persons have been injured and three are reported missing, the spokesperson said.

A total of 26,250 persons have been evacuated and taken to safer places. Of these 14,296 have been rescued in Patiala, 2,200 in Rupnagar, 250 in Moga, 300 in Ludhiana, 1,400 in Mohali, 200 in SBS Nagar, 600 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 241 in Tarn Taran, 670 in Jalandhar, 380 in Kapurthala, 5,400 in Ferozepur, 263 in Sangrur, 17 in Fazilka and 33 in Mansa district, the spokesperson added.

A total of 1,422 villages have been affected by flood till July 17 and 168 relief camps have been established in the state, out of which 16 are running in Patiala, 16 in Rupnagar, seven in Moga, three in Ludhiana, one in Mohali, two in SBS Nagar, 27 in Sangrur, 18 in Ferozepur, three in Hoshiarpur, seven in Tarn Taran, 38 in Jalandhar, eight in Kapurthala, two in Fazilka and 20 in Mansa, the spokesperson said.

Currently, 18 districts are affected by floods, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Anurag Verma Monday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas of the state at a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries and all deputy commissioners.

