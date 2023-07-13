: The gushing floodwaters from Yamuna and Markanda rivers marooned around 50 villages in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Sonepat and Yamunanagar districts, forcing authorities to move people to safer places.

Overflowing Yamuna, Markanda maroon over 90 villages in 5 Haryana districts

The flow of water in the Yamuna River receded on Wednesday and came down to around 1.27 lakh cusecs by evening. However, breaches in the river embankments have caused flood in around 20 villages of Indri block of Karnal district and 15 villages of Sanoli and Samalkha area of Panipat districts.

As per reports, two breaches in Samaspur and Gharpur Tappu village of Indri Block has led to floods at several places, including Dabkauli Khurd, Bada Gaon, Naval, Mainmati, Kalvehari, Rindal, Salarpura, Landaura, Makhu Majra, Nabiabad, Japati Chhapra, Syed Chhapra, Halwana, Nagal, Kamalpur Gadrian, Dera Halwana, Nagla Rodan of Kunjpura block.

Yamuna water is expected to reach Chand Samand, Kunjpura, Mahmadpur, Kharajpur, Jadauli, Nabipur, Bajidpur, Kunda Kala, Nalvi Khurd, Nalvi Kala, Dabkauli Kala, Chairpura, Mughalmajra and Gheer villages.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that the administration has also completed preparations for the affected villages as the water may also reach low-lying areas of Karnal, Kunjpura and Gharaunda.

He said that teams were tirelessly engaged in relief and rescue work on the ground.

The Karnal administration has deputed Haryana Roadways buses to evacuate people from the affected villages and arrangements for them have been made.

The locals said that they have witnessed the flood for the first time since 1978 when they had to remain on the rooftops for at least a week.

In Panipat, water entered fields of five villages, including Sanoli, Jhamba, Bhalor, Rana Majra located in the Yamuna belt.

However, there are no reports of water entering into the residential areas.

The overflowing Yamuna River on Wednesday breached its banks and entered several villages in Sonepat and inundated nearly 5,000 acres of agricultural land. The residents of Bharan, Tonki and Jajjal villages are most affected as the water entered into their houses and crop was submerged in nearly 25 villages after 4lakh cusec water was released into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage.

According to information, a flood-like situation was reported in Badoli, Bharan, Tonki, Jajjal and Machhrauli villages. The residents of Tonki and Jajjal villages have refused to shift to other villages and the road connection between villages is broken.

Sonepat Deputy commissioner Lalit Siwach said that 29 people including 18 labourers stranded in the flood in Bhairan Bankipur village have been rescued on Wednesday.

He said that the situation is under control and villages adjoining the Yamuna River are on alert and the administration is providing every possible help to people.

He said that total 500 people have been rescued so far and all arrangements for the affected people have been made.

Flood water from Markanda River has also entered into several villages of Shahbad and Pehowa blocks of Kurukshetra district. As per the district administration, 60 people stranded in flood were rescued by the NDRF teams from Pehowa. However, the flow of water in Markanda River receded to 30,000 cusecs from 48,000 cusecs. However, it is still flowing above the danger mark of 26,000 cusecs. Water entered into residential colonies of Shahbad city and around 20 villages of Shahbad and Pehowa blocks.

In Yamunanagar district, the flood waters marooned around 10 villages.

JJP MLA roughed up

Jannanayak Janta Party MLA from Guhla assembly constituency Ishwar Singh was roughed up by locals when to went assess the situation in his constituency.

The JJP MLA told HT that “Being the representative of the constituency, its my duty to remain among my people at the time of crises and we are making efforts to deal with the situation.”

