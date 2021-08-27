Flouting norms: Chandigarh MC may penalise parking contractors

The municipal corporation considering penalising parking contractors for failing to adhere to norms stipulated under their contract.

The civic body had on Wednesday issued notices to the contractors and deputed a team of the officials to examine the working of parking lots over the next two days. The action had come after the UT adviser Dharam Pal expressed dissatisfaction over the poor working of the “smart parking” in the city.

“The officials will continue with their inspections on Friday. The initial report, based on the checking carried out on Thursday, indicates that stipulated conditions are being flouted. The officials were directed to start the process of imposing penalties as per preliminary findings,” said an MC official.

The civic body held a hearing on Thursday regarding lack of stipulated facilities at the lots. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, said, “The officials have been directed to examine whether contractors are adhering to the conditions and facilities stipulated under the parking contracts. As per the report, further action will be taken. A checklist of services to be provided, as per the contract, has been prepared and the MC officials are examining if they are working according to it.”

Meanwhile, the issue of parking lots throughout city was also discussed during a meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) on Thursday. Officials concerned were asked to submit a report within two days according to the checklist of facilities to be provided by the contractors.

New facility for women to come up in Sector 47 market

To facilitate women shopkeepers at the Sector 47 booth market, the F&CC has approved the construction of a public toilet block at a cost of ₹27.01 lakh.

A decision in this regard has been taken during a meeting of the committee under the chairmanship of Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and attended by Mitra and other members of the committee including Anil Kumar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Kumar and Sunita Dhawan.

The committee also discussed and accorded approval for the agenda regarding celebration of 34th Chrysanthemum show scheduled to be organised in December this year at an estimated cost of Rs. 10.65 lakh. In view of the Covid situation at that time, the programmes may be allowed at a later stage.

The panel also accorded approval to provide and fix the 80-mm thick interlocking paver blocks along the green belt of Kajheri for parking at Sector 52 at an estimated cost of Rs. 31.48 lakh.