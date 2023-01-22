FM Sitharaman urged to save polyester spun yarn industry

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding imposing of anti-dumping duty (ADD) on polyester spun yarn originating in or imported into the country from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He said that dumping of the yarn severely affected the working and survival of spinning mills in India, especially Punjab.

In a letter addressed to the Union minister, Arora mentioned that through various forums and platforms, he has been receiving appeals to impose anti-dumping duty on import of polyester spun yarn (PSY) under ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as this will provide a level playing field for Indian manufacturers.

Arora apprised the minister that domestic polyester spun yarn manufacturers are liable to pay import duty of 5.5 percent on man-made fiber which makes domestic manufacturers uncompetitive against the imported PSY. “PSY imports from Vietnam alone have increased by 88 times,” he added.

Arora said that in August 2021, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended that ADD be imposed on PSY originating in or from Indonesia, Vietnam and China.

