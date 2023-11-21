Fogging comes under scanner as dist reports 10 new dengue cases

Despite the city continuing to report dengue cases, many areas in the city are still awaiting regular fogging contrary to the municipal corporation’s claims of the practice being carried out on a strict schedule.

Residents from Dhandari Khurd, Giaspura, Focal Point and other areas have complained of irregular fogging in the inner lanes and streets. (HT Photo)

MC officials asserted that fogging is underway in all 95 wards, utilising 10 large and 95 small machines citywide. However, residents from Dhandari Khurd, Giaspura, Focal Point among others claimed that fogging is irregular, with certain lanes and streets being completely overlooked.

The same comes in the backdrop of 10 fresh dengue cases being reported from the district on Tuesday. Of these, seven were reported from urban areas and three from rural areas.

Speaking about the issue, Sukhwinder od Dhandari Kalan said, “Fogging occurs only once a week and most internal lanes remain untouched. They often coincide with campaign rallies for the MC polls and are not done during the time specified by the civic body.”

Pushing for the need for effective fogging, Jaswant Singh of Jamalpur said, “Fogging should strictly adhere to the rule of being done before sunrise and after sunset.”

Dr Amit Bery from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital’s (DMCH) medicine department said, “There is a need for MC officials to consistently carry out fogging. There must be a strategic approach by identifying areas with higher cases, enabling joint teams of health and officials to inspect and conduct targeted fogging drives in those locations.”

He also urged residents to play their part by preventing water accumulation in certain areas, such as pots and tanks, and by wearing full-sleeved clothing.

Civic body sanitary officer Ashwani Sahota, meanwhile, maintained that fogging is being carried twice a day in all the 95 wards before sunrise and after the sunset.

Vipul Malhotra, health officer said, “Fogging is conducted regularly and still if any of the areas are not being done as in all the 95 wards machines are working, I will direct the teams again to do fogging in these particular lanes and areas.”

The total cases in the district have now reached 1,131. Within the district, 82 people 64 in urban and 19 in rural areas, are being treated for dengue. Providing details on patient admissions to various hospitals, the information states that DMCH has admitted 61 patients, Deep Hospital eight, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital three, Global Hospital one, SPS Hospital four and CMC Hospital one patient.

