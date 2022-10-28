Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foodgrain transportation scam: Punjab Vigilance Bureau books contractors

Foodgrain transportation scam: Punjab Vigilance Bureau books contractors

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 02:42 AM IST

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that a case has been registered against contractors for committing fraud and embezzlement and causing loss to the state exchequer.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has exposed an alleged fraud in labour cartage and transport tenders for wheat in grain markets by the contractors in connivance with employees of the food and civil supplies department in Ferozepur. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has exposed an alleged fraud in labour cartage and transport tenders for wheat in grain markets by the contractors in connivance with employees of the food and civil supplies department in Ferozepur.

A VB spokesperson said that a case has been registered against contractors for committing fraud and embezzlement and causing loss to the state exchequer. The bureau has arrested one of them. During the tenders for labour cartage and transport for wheat/stock articles in 2022-2023, the accused contractors attached lists regarding the registration numbers of vehicles for the transportation of goods. It has come to light that in these lists, several registration numbers of invalid vehicles such as motorcycles, jeeps, tractors, etc. were given whereas food grains could not be transported on such vehicles, the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP